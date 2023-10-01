StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

