StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,957,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

