StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

QUOT opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 111.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

