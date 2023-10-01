StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

NYSE BXP opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 801.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

