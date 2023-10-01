StockNews.com Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Conn's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conn’s

Conn’s Stock Up 1.5 %

CONN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Conn’s

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.