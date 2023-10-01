Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $202.28 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

