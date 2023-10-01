Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

