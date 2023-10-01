Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,685 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 4,361,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,818. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

