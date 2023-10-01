Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

