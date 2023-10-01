Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.1 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $6.93 during trading on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

