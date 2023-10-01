Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 943,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Stories

