Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.00 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $71.00 million and $654,206.72 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,291,270,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,661,788,706 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

