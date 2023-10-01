Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.97. 1,189,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,624. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $471.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.93.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

