Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 7,553 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,357,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 226,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,326. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

