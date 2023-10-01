Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

SNV stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 226,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,326. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

