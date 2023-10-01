Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYY opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

