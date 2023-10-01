TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TAGOF
TAG Immobilien Stock Up 11.3 %
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAG Immobilien
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.