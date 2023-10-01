TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 11.3 %

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

Shares of TAGOF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

