Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

