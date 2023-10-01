Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 9,814.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3,325.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 610,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

