Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

