TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up about 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of TD SYNNEX worth $124,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. 420,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,105. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

