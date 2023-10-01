TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

