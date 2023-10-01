TD SYNNEX’s (SNX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.