Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.67.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Teleperformance Company Profile

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

