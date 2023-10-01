Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.33

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.33 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.82). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 994,028 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

