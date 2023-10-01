Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Volume Tops $13.30 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $368.33 million and $13.30 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001794 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001600 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,658,572,286 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,666,909,290 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.