Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as high as C$7.15. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

Terra Firma Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.39.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.95 million during the quarter. Terra Firma Capital had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 25.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.8379953 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

