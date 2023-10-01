Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

