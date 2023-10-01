The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

