The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 2,148,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

