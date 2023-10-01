The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,807,000 after buying an additional 110,358 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $681,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,113,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

