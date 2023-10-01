The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -723.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

