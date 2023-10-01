The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. 1,749,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,843. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

