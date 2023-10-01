The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.89) to GBX 850 ($10.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($11.97) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($11.36).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 971.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 883.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,945.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 665.60 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.88).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

