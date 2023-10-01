The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

SO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. 4,928,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.