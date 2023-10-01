The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Toro has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

TTC stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

