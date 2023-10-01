The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

