The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.