Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

