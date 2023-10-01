Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $506.17. 1,380,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.13 and its 200 day moving average is $538.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

