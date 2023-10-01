Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
