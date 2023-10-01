TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKO. UBS Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NYSE TKO opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

