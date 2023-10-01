Toews Corp ADV Acquires 84,200 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.40% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ANGL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

