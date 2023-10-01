Toews Corp ADV Has $80.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toews Corp ADV cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $80,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

