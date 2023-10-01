Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
