Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

