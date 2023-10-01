Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 65 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

