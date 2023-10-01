Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.