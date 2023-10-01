Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NIKE Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

