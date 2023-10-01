Tower Bridge Advisors Has $26.25 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

