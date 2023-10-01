Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 232,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 207.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 115,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.